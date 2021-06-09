POLL | Load-shedding is here to stay — do you have an alternative?

South Africans will have to live with load-shedding for a while, according to Eskom.

The power utility released a statement on Wednesday saying it will implement power cuts until Sunday.

“Due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am today until 10pm on Sunday night,” said Eskom.