POLL | Load-shedding is here to stay — do you have an alternative?

South Africans will have to live with load-shedding for a while, according to Eskom.
The power utility released a statement on Wednesday saying it will implement power cuts until Sunday.
“Due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am today until 10pm on Sunday night,” said Eskom.
Scores expressed frustration at the continued power cuts and slammed Eskom for its failure to fix load-shedding.
Eskom said emergency reserves were depleted because they were used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day.
“It is, therefore, necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves. Breakdowns currently total 13,752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.”
Eskom said capacity constraints will continue “for the foreseeable future” and urged residents to use electricity wisely.