South Africa

POLL | Load-shedding is here to stay — do you have an alternative?

09 June 2021 - 12:20
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

South Africans will have to live with load-shedding for a while, according to Eskom.

The power utility released a statement on Wednesday saying it will implement power cuts until Sunday. 

“Due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am today until 10pm on Sunday night,” said Eskom.

Scores expressed frustration at the continued power cuts and slammed Eskom for its failure to fix load-shedding.

Eskom said emergency reserves were depleted because they were used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day.

“It is, therefore, necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves. Breakdowns currently total 13,752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.”

Eskom said capacity constraints will continue “for the foreseeable future” and urged residents to use electricity wisely. 

READ MORE:

Daytime load-shedding kicks in from Wednesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until Sunday night due to delays in returning generating units to service.
News
5 hours ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm

Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 2 load-shedding would be in place from 5pm to 10pm.
News
20 hours ago

Power cut risk all week, says Eskom, as stage 1 load-shedding returns on Monday night

With further breakdowns and delays in returning generating units, load-shedding will be implemented from between 5pm and 10pm on Monday.
News
1 day ago
