SA records 8,800 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 5,100 in Gauteng

The new infections — at a positivity rate of 16.5%, based on 53,732 tests in the same period — means that there have now been 1,712,939 cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng (58% — or 5,111 new cases), followed by the Western Cape (9% — or 783 cases).

“The increased number of tests and cases, and increased positivity, are all evidence of the predicted third surge in Covid-19 cases, and not artefacts of data loading or increased laboratory turnaround times,” the NICD said.

The institute also reported that there were 1,150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. Again, it was Gauteng that bore the brunt, with 587 new admissions.

“There were 135 additional in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

TimesLIVE