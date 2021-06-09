South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding! Eskom says need for increased power cuts due to more breakdowns

09 June 2021 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE
The move to stage 4 is due to additional breakdowns at Medupi and Duvha power stations, says Eskom. Stock photo.
The move to stage 4 is due to additional breakdowns at Medupi and Duvha power stations, says Eskom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday.

“This is to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These reserves are required to respond to further emergencies to maintain the stability of the national grid,” said Eskom.

The move to stage 4, the power utility said, was due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, together with high demand for electricity during the winter season.

At this stage, the enforced rolling power outages are expected to revert to stage 2 from Thursday.

Breakdowns now total 15,087MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1,273MW of capacity.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | Load-shedding is here to stay — do you have an alternative?

Eskom said load-shedding will continue "for the foreseeable future" and urged residents to use electricity wisely.
News
3 hours ago

Daytime load-shedding kicks in from Wednesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until Sunday night due to delays in returning generating units to service.
News
9 hours ago

Power cut risk all week, says Eskom, as stage 1 load-shedding returns on Monday night

With further breakdowns and delays in returning generating units, load-shedding will be implemented from between 5pm and 10pm on Monday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  4. Prisoners scored big in bogus government grant payouts South Africa
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail