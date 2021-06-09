South Africa

Three injured crewmen evacuated from ship anchored off Durban coast

09 June 2021 - 14:40
The NSRI evacuated three injured Filipino crewmen from a ship off the Durban coast on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Three Filipino crewmen were evacuated from a ship that had to anchor off the Durban coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning after they suffered injuries aboard the vessel.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, a duty crew and paramedics were dispatched on a rescue craft to remove the injured men from the ship.

“It was initially planned to leave the rescue paramedics on the vessel to treat the patients on board and then evacuate the casualties off the vessel at first light,” he said.

“On arrival at the vessel, in calm seas and rapidly improving sea conditions, the rescue paramedics and NSRI rescue swimmers were transferred onto the vessel and the patients, two in a serious condition, were stabilised and, in a technical rope high angle operation, all three were transferred to the sea rescue craft.

“They were brought to our NSRI Durban station in the care of the rescue paramedics.”

Lambinon said one man was airlifted to hospital, while the other two were transported by ambulance.

TimesLIVE

