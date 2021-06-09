Three rescued after luxury power yacht crashes into Robben Island

A 45ft (13.7m) luxury power yacht sold to new Cape Town owners last week crashed into Robben Island on Tuesday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Wednesday confirmed three men had been rescued from the vessel, which ran aground in dense fog east of the island.

“On arrival at the scene, in calm seas and dense fog, the vessel was found to be hard aground and listing,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.