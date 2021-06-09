South Africa

Three rescued after luxury power yacht crashes into Robben Island

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
09 June 2021 - 10:55
The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
Image: Supplied

A 45ft (13.7m) luxury power yacht sold to new Cape Town owners last week crashed into Robben Island on Tuesday night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Wednesday confirmed three men had been rescued from the vessel, which ran aground in dense fog east of the island.

“On arrival at the scene, in calm seas and dense fog, the vessel was found to be hard aground and listing,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
Image: Supplied

“A rescue swimmer was deployed to swim and wade to the vessel. In relays of one at a time, the three crew were assisted to shore by the NSRI rescue swimmer and were assisted by department of forestry, fisheries and the environment officers on the land side.”

The Princess power yacht was sold by Boating World SA. It was a used Princess 45, one of the world’s top power yacht models. 

The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
The NSRI rescued three crew members of a yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
Image: Supplied

Boating World owner Derrick Levy confirmed the sale and said the boat, Atlantic Princess,  had a valid seaworthy certificate.

The vessel had departed from Granger Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue crew were alerted at around 8pm and the rescue operation ended at around 1am.

Damage can be seen on the yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
Damage can be seen on the yacht that ran aground on Robben Island on June 8 2021.
Image: Supplied

Lambinon said officials would try to salvage the boat on Wednesday.

“Efforts to pull the yacht off the rocks were investigated, but in the low tide the effort was abandoned and an anchor was deployed to attempt to hold the yacht away from the shore at high tide due in the early hours of the morning.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fisherman dead and son still missing as thick fog blankets west coast

A fisherman has been found dead and his son is missing after their boat washed up on the west coast of the Western Cape in thick fog.
News
1 week ago

Crew abandon ocean-racing yacht off Transkei after waves smash rudder

A yacht crew was rescued after getting into difficulty off Cape Morgan in the Transkei on Friday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.
News
2 weeks ago

‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht

A dispute about the control and proceeds of a charter business is tearing a Cape Town family apart
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Prisoners scored big in bogus government grant payouts South Africa
  4. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail