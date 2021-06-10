Cape Town convention centre goes from field hospital to mass vaccination site

A few months ago it was a packed Covid-19 field hospital, and within weeks the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will be a mass vaccination centre capable of administering 4,000 jabs daily.

A statement on Thursday by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said the centre would open within three or four weeks.

Winde said: “Just over one year ago, our teams worked quickly and efficiently to convert the CTICC into the Western Cape’s first major field hospital, our Hospital of Hope, and it became a place of healing for the thousands of residents who received life-saving treatment there.

“I’m excited to once again be working at full speed to open this world-class conferencing venue to residents across the City of Cape Town, enabling a radical increase in life-saving vaccinations. It is our intention for it to be a centre of hope in our city and province within a few weeks.”