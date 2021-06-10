South Africa

Construction worker critical after being ‘crushed’ by tractor

10 June 2021 - 07:19 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Netcare911

A construction worker was left in a critical condition after being crushed by a tractor in eThekwini on Wednesday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the driver of the construction vehicle lost control while ascending an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over.

“The man sustained serious injuries when the heavy machinery rolled over him, crushing him in the process,” Herbst said.

The incident happened at a construction site in Wyebank, northwest of Durban.

Herbst said the man was airlifted to hospital.

