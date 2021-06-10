Disgruntled community members set five houses alight in Limpopo

Disgruntled community members this week torched five houses in a village in the Tshilwavhusiku area in Limpopo, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said residents from Ravele village were complaining about murder cases that were previously committed in the area.

Mojapelo said police on Wednesday arrested 15 suspects between the ages of 18 and 41 years for arson.

They are expected to appear in the Tshilwavhusiku magistrate's court soon.