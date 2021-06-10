Focus on syndicate bosses to reduce car hijackings in SA, says expert

Police crime intelligence bosses should make it a priority to bust the crime syndicates involved in car hijackings, says crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock.

De Kock, former head of the crime information analysis centre at the SAPS, said car hijacking as a crime category showed the highest increase in 2019/20 with 18,162 cases.

This was the highest since the hijacking category was first recorded in 2001/02.

“It is 12.6% of all aggravated robberies,” De Kock said during a webinar on car hijackings on Thursday.

He said if there had been no Covid-19 related lockdowns in the first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year — when carjacking declined by 20% — the country would have had the highest figures for the year ending March 2021.

For the police to register successes against this crime, he said, they should target the top of the syndicates. If the police could target the masterminds who ordered the vehicles for cloning, exports and parts, headway could be made in reducing this crime.

“If police could identify them, get intelligence on them and arrest them. Otherwise it will not stop.”