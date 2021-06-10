From 'record breakers' to 'national baby shower': 5 stories you must read about the 'Thembisa 10'

SA has been in a tizz this week after it was reported that a Thembisa couple welcomed 10 babies, allegedly setting a world record.

Pretoria News reported on Tuesday that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, had given birth to decuplets.

Both the national and Gauteng governments said they were unable to find any records of the births, while Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed that his office had met with the family, and released a statement on behalf of the family confirming the births.

Here are five must-read stories on the “Thembisa 10”:

Record breakers — but where were they born?

Pretoria News reported that Sithole, 37, gave birth to the children at a Pretoria hospital on Monday night. The name of the hospital was withheld.

The publication said it had interviewed the couple at their family home in Thembisa in May, but delayed the publication of the interview “at the request of the couple for safety and cultural reasons”.

However, after the news caught the nation's attention, the government alleged it was unable to verify the births at any of its facilities.

“The posts attribute the birth of the babies to Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Gauteng. Government has been unable to verify the authenticity of this birth at our facilities. We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed,” said the director-general of government communications, Phumla Williams.