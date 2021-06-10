South Africa

Gauteng health department worried by spike in new Covid-19 cases

Province accounts for nearly 60% of new cases recorded in SA on Wednesday

10 June 2021 - 16:16
Figures released by the NICD show that Gauteng is bearing the brunt of SA's new Covid-19 infections, accounting for 58% of the cases recorded on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

The Gauteng health department is worried about the alarming rise of new Covid-19 cases in the province.

There were 8,881 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday across SA, with Gauteng accounting for 5,111 of them 58% of the total.

Of these new cases, the department said, most were recorded in the Tshwane and Johannesburg subdistricts.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said non-pharmaceutical measures remained the best method of containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The department urges all people in the province to do their part to protect themselves and to help contain transmission of the virus by adhering to the preventive measures physical distancing of greater than 1.5m, wearing of masks, hand hygiene, avoiding public spaces and gatherings, and to seek care early if you develop symptoms,” Kekana said.

She said the province continues to monitor adherence to Covid-19 measures in communities, schools and other public spaces.

Kekana said the province was also intensifying its contact tracing efforts, especially in the hotspot areas.

TimesLIVE

