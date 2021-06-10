South Africa

Kwandwe the lion on the loose near Pretoria

10 June 2021 - 10:25
The male lion, identified as Kwandwe, is believed to come from the Dinokeng Game Reserve, says the local CPF.
The male lion, identified as Kwandwe, is believed to come from the Dinokeng Game Reserve, says the local CPF.
Image: Dinokeng Game Reserve

A lion has been spotted roaming in the area of the Buffelsdrift Conservancy, which lies on the western boundary of the Dinokeng reserve, between the Roodeplaat Dam and the N1 highway, north of Pretoria.

Kameeldrift community policing forum chairperson Petrus Nel told TimesLIVE that a community member who was on his way to work spotted the lion at around 4.45am on Thursday in Buffelsdrift Road.

“The sighting was called in immediately to the local CPF radio network and the relevant authorities were contacted.”

Nel said the male lion was identified as Kwandwe, which has allegedly been confirmed as missing at Dinokeng Game Reserve.

“Dinokeng game rangers, trackers, veterinary personnel, Kameeldrift CPF members, SAPS and all other relevant personnel are all actively searching for the animal, whose tracks have last been seen traversing the Buffelsdrift conservancy.

“They want to dart it and return it,” Nel said.

Residents in the Buffelsdrift conservancy and Haakdoringlaagte have been warned to be on the lookout and take precautions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA questions 'drastic' shooting of escaped lions near Beaufort West

The DA has questioned the "drastic step" taken to shoot seven lions after they escaped from the Karoo National Park near Beaufort West
News
8 months ago

WATCH | Wild food fight - Lioness and leopard fall out of tree while fighting over meal

When a tourist recently visited the Kruger National Park, the last thing they expected to see on a game drive was a wild food fight between a lion ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Snakes are going suburban, and SA is ready for them now

Tongs are selling like hotcakes – just one indication that we’ve become more willing to interact with the reptiles
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  2. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  3. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  4. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail