Kwandwe the lion on the loose near Pretoria

A lion has been spotted roaming in the area of the Buffelsdrift Conservancy, which lies on the western boundary of the Dinokeng reserve, between the Roodeplaat Dam and the N1 highway, north of Pretoria.

Kameeldrift community policing forum chairperson Petrus Nel told TimesLIVE that a community member who was on his way to work spotted the lion at around 4.45am on Thursday in Buffelsdrift Road.

“The sighting was called in immediately to the local CPF radio network and the relevant authorities were contacted.”

Nel said the male lion was identified as Kwandwe, which has allegedly been confirmed as missing at Dinokeng Game Reserve.

“Dinokeng game rangers, trackers, veterinary personnel, Kameeldrift CPF members, SAPS and all other relevant personnel are all actively searching for the animal, whose tracks have last been seen traversing the Buffelsdrift conservancy.

“They want to dart it and return it,” Nel said.

Residents in the Buffelsdrift conservancy and Haakdoringlaagte have been warned to be on the lookout and take precautions.

TimesLIVE