South Africa

More Covid-19 vaccine sites for Nelson Mandela Bay

10 June 2021 - 13:28 By Yolanda Palezweni
The new sites are part of plans to have 1,800 sites in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
The new sites are part of plans to have 1,800 sites in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/S SILVER

More Covid-19 vaccine sites have been added in Nelson Mandela Bay. The new sites come after weeks of the vaccine rollout being disrupted by a shortage of availability of the jab.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the new sites were part of their plans to have 1,800 vaccination sites in the Eastern Cape. He said the additional sites were at:

  • Despatch Town Hall;
  • Kariega Town Hall;
  • Walmer Town Hall; and
  • Nelson Mandela University main campus in Gqeberha.

“We are still looking for a hall in the Linton Grange and Kabega area,” he said.

“We have so far received 76,000 doses of the vaccine.

“Private patients and those with appointments can get the vaccine at Clicks in Walmer Park, Sunridge Park, Kabega Park and St George’s, and also Baywest Dis-Chem.”

SA is in phase 2 of its vaccine programme, which targets people aged 60 and above. Phase 1 saw healthcare workers being inoculated, while the third phase will see the rest of the adult population getting the jab.

Kupelo said 146,151 people had been vaccinated so far in the province, with Buffalo City Metro inoculating 41,658 — the highest number in the province — while the Bay had reported vaccinating 33,189 people.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town convention centre goes from field hospital to mass vaccination site

A few months ago it was a packed Covid-19 field hospital, and within weeks the Cape Town Internatioonal Convention Centre will be a mass vaccination ...
News
3 hours ago

FNB to help elderly register for Covid-19 vaccinations online

“As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said FNB's points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  2. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  3. Move over, Durban: there’s a quicker way to get containers to Joburg News
  4. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  5. ‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail