Nearly 9,150 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in 24 hours as third wave sets in
Figures from the past seven days, according to the NICD, mean the third wave of infections has officially hit the country
SA recorded 9,149 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) figures released on Thursday.
There were also 127 Covid-19 in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to NICD figures.
Gauteng again accounted for the majority of the new cases - 5,597, or 61%.
The new infections mean there have been 1,722,083 cumulative cases reported since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country last year.
The new cases - the highest number since mid-January - came at a positivity rate of 15.7%.
The figures, according to the NICD, mean the third wave of infections has officially hit the country.
“SA technically entered the third wave today as the national seven day moving average incidence (5,959 cases) exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC). The MAC defined the new wave seven day moving average threshold as 30% of the peak incidence of the previous wave,” the NICD said.
The institute said there were 844 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 7,300 people admitted in hospital in SA for treatment related to Covid-19.
TimesLIVE