Peta wants investigation into ‘botched’ Eastern Cape buffalo hunt

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains a video of an animal being shot in a hunt, which some readers might find disturbing.

Animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has called for an immediate investigation into what it says was a “botched” buffalo hunt at an Eastern Cape safari estate.

Peta has called for the provincial economic development, environmental affairs & tourism department to probe hunting outfitter John X Safaris and the circumstances of the hunt it conducted in May 2021.

A person who answered the phone listed on John X Safaris website, but who refused to give his name, said they would not comment on the issue.

“There is no comment on that. It’s not a botched hunt; it was a legal hunt. 100% legal,” he said.

The call for an investigation comes after, video footage by John X Safaris shows a trophy hunter ignoring the direction of his guide and killing two Cape buffalo, a near-threatened species, at the Woodlands Safari Estate last month said Peta.