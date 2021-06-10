SA likely to be hit by a 'mini' fourth wave in December, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

While SA has not yet met the threshold for a Covid-19 third wave, Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes that the country is likely to be hit by a “mini” fourth wave in December due to the speed of the vaccine rollout.

Abdool Karim, who spoke to Bhekisisa on Wednesday, predicted that the rest of this year would see Covid-19 variants posing a great challenge to SA.

He believes that the 501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in the Eastern Cape, may remain dominant and that it was more “scary” than the B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK and B.1.617.2 first detected in India.

“We won’t be able to stop a fourth wave, because you have to have a very high level of vaccination to stop it. You’d have to vaccinate 70% to 80% of the population, which we would not likely achieve in time. But it will likely be a small, mini fourth wave,” he said.

According to Abdool Karim, by the time SA is hit by a fourth wave, the country will have a better idea of whether new variants have emerged and whether the new forms of the virus can escape immunity and make vaccines less effective.

“Immune-escape variants worry me because they could lead to vaccinated people being at risk again. The fourth wave’s severity is going to depend on a balance between the prospects of a new immune-escape variant versus how fast and how many people we had vaccinated by then,” he said.