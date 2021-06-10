The pool superintendent who keeps swimmers afloat

Having worked at the pool for over 30 years, Mokoena is all too aware that the Tuks team — and the sport of swimming in general — are still largely dominated by white athletes.

“It’s changing a bit because here we have a few black people training ... I talk to them, I’ve told them that I want to see them at the Olympics as well, not only whites, because that’s not so nice for us. So they have to pull up their socks and make it — make us proud also.

“We will one day see a black swimmer with a medal because Rocco is a good coach. I always watch him every morning when it’s busy here. I take my time and watch what he’s doing, and he’s a very good coach. That’s why we have three or four swimmers who are going to the Olympics, which means he produces the best.”

Mokoena has long admired the way that Meiring works and even has a few suggestions about where his coaching skills could be employed elsewhere. “I love soccer and I wish one day that Rocco can help Bafana Bafana. He must go there and train them a bit so they can become strong, and then maybe they can make it in the World Cup. They can learn from the swimmers.”

Always around and supportive

Meiring has a good laugh at the suggestion. “I don’t know about that. I didn’t know that he keeps an eye on me, but I’ll take it as a compliment. It’s a team effort and for me it’s important that the real game changers like Abel get the recognition they deserve, because they are so important in the ultimate success of a swimmer and of a team.”

Schoenmaker, who is one of SA’s top medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, also expresses her gratitude for Mokoena’s efforts.

“Abel is a massive help to us. He makes sure everything runs smoothly and that the pool is crystal clear with perfect conditions. He also helps us with the covers — and with a 50m pool that’s a massive task,” she says. “He does all this work, day in and day out, with a lovely smile and always a willing hand. I’m so grateful to know Abel is always around.”