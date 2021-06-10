UAE ratifies extradition deal with SA as hunt for Guptas intensifies

The United Arab Emirates has ratified a 2018 extradition treaty with SA, its embassy in Pretoria said on Wednesday, a move that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government hopes will lead to the return of the Gupta brothers to face corruption charges.

SA signed the treaty with the UAE in late 2018, part of Ramaphosa's effort to crack down on those accused of corruption and influence peddling under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

It was ratified in April, UAE's embassy said in a statement.

The Gupta brothers — Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta — are accused of using connections with Zuma to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, inappropriately influence cabinet appointments and siphon off billions of rand in state funds.

The Indian-born brothers, who have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, are believed to be in Dubai where they own property and businesses.

“These agreements have been and remain key to the UAE in promoting judicial and legal co-operation with SA and strengthening bilateral relations between law enforcement institutions and partners on both sides,” the UAE’s ambassador to SA, Mahash Alhameli, said in the statement.