Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein fires off another salvo in spat with Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

In the latest spat between two of SA's most prominent religious leaders, Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein has called on Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba to “condemn terrorists without caveats”.

This follows after the two have been engaged in a war of words over the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

In a previous open letter, Goldstein suggested that Makgoba's “attitude towards Israel” — a pro-Palestine stance in which Israel is compared to apartheid SA — endangered his own church. He said that by backing Hamas, “you endorse the ideology of Ansar al-Sunna, Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram and Isis, and you jeopardise the safety of Christians across Africa”.

“Research suggests that more than 4,000 Christians have been murdered in Africa in the last year. Many of these attacks are inspired by the same fundamentalist philosophy that inspires attacks against Israel,” Goldstein said in the letter.

He also made reference to the situation in Mozambique.

“There is a religious war being waged by Ansar al-Sunna, a militant Islamist group that pledges allegiance to Isis and shares the same violent ideology as Hamas,” he said.

In response, Makgoba was quoted in a News24 article as saying, “I minister to dioceses, parishes and people in northern Mozambique. A deeper analysis makes clear that the conflict is multifaceted, and while Jihadists might be taking advantage of people's grievances there, they are real.