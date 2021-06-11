South Africa

Eskom suspends rotational power cuts from 8pm, but says stage 1 will be in place on Saturday and Sunday nights

11 June 2021 - 17:52 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said load-shedding would be suspended at 8pm on Friday, but would be back at stage 1 levels between 5pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

With electricity power constraints having “eased”, Eskom said on Friday that load-shedding would be suspended from 8pm.

However, it said that stage 1 rotational power cuts would be in place from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, Eskom said it suspended load-shedding after four power generation units had returned to service and the improved weather had reduced demand on the power grid. On top of this, there had been “sufficient progress” in replenishing emergency generation reserves — though the need for stage 1 shedding on weekend evenings was needed to “continue to replenish” these reserves.

