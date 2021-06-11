Gwede gets a green slap, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
It was the hardest slap Cyril Ramaphosa had ever given a minister – and it was to his loyal lieutenant, Gwede Mantashe. Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday about private power generation is also an indication that he has lost his patience with the general feet dragging. And now the doors to green power are wide open.
Private institutions may now generate up to 100 megawatts without the bureaucratic red tape and sell it, which may mean we could be free from load-shedding by the end of next year.
Minerals and energy minister Mantashe's love for strict government control and fossil fuels has been sharply criticised recently. On Thursday during Ramaphosa's briefing he looked slightly sheepish and admitted that the president had “bent his arm in this direction”. Actually, Ramaphosa tore his arm off and slapped him in the face with the bloody side.
About Mantashe's other pet project, the emergency powerships from Karpowership, Ramaphosa said there were several complaints that would be thoroughly investigated before the project could go ahead. “Everything we as government do has to be transparent,” Ramaphosa said.
The secretary of the Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, said if there was political will, SA could have been the world leader in renewable energy by now.
“We should be putting in place green industrialisation policies to build that energy at home, resulting in a thriving, job-creating renewable energy sector. The biggest obstacle is the department of mineral resources and energy. It is a rogue department that refuses to be accountable to communities, workers and civil society.”
It looks pretty certain that Mr Mantashe will not be minerals and energy minister after the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. He will remain in the cabinet, though. Ramaphosa needs him as Rottweiler in the ANC.
