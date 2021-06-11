Gwede gets a green slap, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

It was the hardest slap Cyril Ramaphosa had ever given a minister – and it was to his loyal lieutenant, Gwede Mantashe. Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday about private power generation is also an indication that he has lost his patience with the general feet dragging. And now the doors to green power are wide open.

Private institutions may now generate up to 100 megawatts without the bureaucratic red tape and sell it, which may mean we could be free from load-shedding by the end of next year.

Minerals and energy minister Mantashe's love for strict government control and fossil fuels has been sharply criticised recently. On Thursday during Ramaphosa's briefing he looked slightly sheepish and admitted that the president had “bent his arm in this direction”. Actually, Ramaphosa tore his arm off and slapped him in the face with the bloody side.