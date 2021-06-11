NUM concerned about work stoppages at Richards Bay Minerals

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it is deeply concerned about recent work stoppages at Richards Bay Minerals in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our members have been feeling the uncertainty, not understanding what will happen at the end of the month,” said NUM branch secretary Philani Nhlenyama.

TimesLIVE recently reported that police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property after heavy machinery was allegedly set alight at the company.

Senior manager Nico Swart was gunned down while he was on his way to work last month.

Nhlenyama assured workers that “we have safely engaged the company and agreed that so far all employees will not be negatively impacted in terms of their salaries”.