NUM concerned about work stoppages at Richards Bay Minerals
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it is deeply concerned about recent work stoppages at Richards Bay Minerals in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“Our members have been feeling the uncertainty, not understanding what will happen at the end of the month,” said NUM branch secretary Philani Nhlenyama.
TimesLIVE recently reported that police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property after heavy machinery was allegedly set alight at the company.
Senior manager Nico Swart was gunned down while he was on his way to work last month.
Nhlenyama assured workers that “we have safely engaged the company and agreed that so far all employees will not be negatively impacted in terms of their salaries”.
“We have noted these disruptions have resulted in some machines being burnt. Employees are living in fear as they see time goes by and they are not hearing whether the issues have been resolved,” he said.
The union urged the company to engage constructively.
“We say this because from the list on the memorandum, the company is the one who can constructively lead in finding an amicable solution.”
He condemned the heavy police presence in the area.
“By involving the police, it is clear to us that issues raised by either party are not resolved and therefore we call on all the relevant parties to engage swiftly and constructively with an aim to reach solutions.”
TimesLIVE