POLL | Do you think the Guptas will finally be extradited to SA?

This week, the UAE ambassador to SA Mahash Saeed Salem Alhameli released a statement saying the agreement between SA and the UAE regarding mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition was signed in 2018 and ratified in April this year.

“These agreements have been and remain key to the UAE in promoting judicial and legal co-operation with SA and strengthening bilateral relations between law enforcement institutions and partners on both sides,” he said.

The statement was issued after the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) special arm, the Independent Directorate (ID), was granted an order to freeze the assets of the Guptas and associates.

The state issued arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti, and a number of business associates, including Iqbal Sharma and his company Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd.

This is in connection with R24.9m spent on a feasibility study to determine the viability of the failed farming project in Vrede, Free State.

Last week, the NPA asked Interpol to put the Gupta brothers on their “red list”, an international notice issued for fugitives.