SA extradition treaty with UAE to come into effect on July 10

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said on Friday that the extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been finalised and would come into effect on July 10.

This followed a meeting with UAE ambassador to SA Mahash Saeed Salem Alhameli on Thursday.

“We welcome the finalisation and ratification of the treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance between South Africa and the UAE,” Lamola said.

“These treaties are expected to allow for greater co-operation between the two states on legal matters and assist in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.”

The agreement paves the way for the Gupta brothers to face corruption charges in SA.

Lamola said despite SA and the UAE having ratified the convention, the government had to date not “experienced the level of appreciation and co-operation which is required in terms of the convention in the fight against corruption”.