SA records more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 1,000 admitted to hospital

SA recorded just over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday night.

The 8,021 new infections came at a positivity rate of 16.5%, and take the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases across SA to 1,730,106 since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March last year.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (60%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) province,” the NICD said.