South Africa

SA records more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 1,000 admitted to hospital

11 June 2021 - 19:29 By TimesLIVE
There were more than 1,000 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 across SA in the past 24 hours, as the third wave of infections set in. More than 8,000 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.
There were more than 1,000 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 across SA in the past 24 hours, as the third wave of infections set in. More than 8,000 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

SA recorded just over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday night.

The 8,021 new infections came at a positivity rate of 16.5%, and take the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases across SA to 1,730,106 since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March last year.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province (60%), followed by the Western Cape (9%) province,” the NICD said.

This translated to 4,809 cases in Gauteng and 748 in the Western Cape. The only other province to have more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours was the North West, with 508 confirmed infections.

The NICD said there was an increase of 1,009 hospital admissions, meaning that there are now 7,467 people in hospital across SA with Covid-19.

There were also 117 in-hospital deaths reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of in-hospital fatalities to 57,591.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Gauteng health department worried by spike in new Covid-19 cases

There were 8,881 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday across SA, with Gauteng accounting for 5,111 of them — 58% of the total.
News
1 day ago

Police Covid-19 deaths double in just six months, parliament hears

Police minister Bheki Cele told Parliament on Wednesday that the country had lost 665 officers to Covid-19, while more than 30,000 tested positive ...
Politics
2 days ago

Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up

Thirteen countries have detected the variant originally identified in India
Africa
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  4. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News
  5. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail