SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches

SABC anchors Sakina Kamwendo and Vaylen Kirtley have recreated their own spoof of the Namibian NBC News anchors and it's hilarious.

On Thursday, a video of NBC Namibia news anchors Jessica Kaimu and Elmarie Kapunda went viral after Kaimu corrected her colleague while they were live on TV.

It didn't take long for the line “Jessica, we're live” to trend on Twitter.

Kamwendo and Kirtley went viral after they jumped in on the trend and re-enacted the incident during their live broadcast.

Social media users commended the journalists for bringing smiles to many during a difficult time.

In the video, Kirtley introduced Kamwendo and gave the viewers a brief of the story to follow, but, like Kaimu, Kamwendo put her colleague in her place, live on air.

“No Vaylen, you're not going to do that. Just say my name and 'take it away.' Social media users were impressed by the anchor's acting skills. Watch the video below: