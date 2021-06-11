South Africa

Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development

11 June 2021 - 17:46 By TimesLIVE
There have been conflicting reports on whether 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole gave birth to decuplets - seven boys and three girls - at a Pretoria hospital.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, the mother of the so-called “Thembisa 10" babies, is not missing, as was reported earlier on Friday.

The Gauteng social development department said in a statement on Friday afternoon: “Gauteng department of social development wishes to confirm that the mother of the decuplets is not missing. She has contacted the Gauteng department of social development and the department will make an announcement in due course. The provincial SAPS has been notified.

“The department will not be taking interviews until it is ready to do so.”

This after News24 reported that a missing person case had been opened for the mother. It said it had seen information indicating a missing person case was filed at the Thembisa South police station on Thursday.

Attempts to contact all three family members named in a press release issued on Wednesday night were unsuccessful, with none of their phones being answered.

Acting Thembisa police station commander, Col Mokoena, said there was no record of a missing woman case.

“We don’t have such a case; we are surprised. No, we don’t have a missing woman, we should know about that. At my station there is no report like that,” he told TimesLIVE.

