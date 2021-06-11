South Africa

Three family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

11 June 2021 - 06:55 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said said two gunmen forcefully gained access to the home and opened fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Three family members were gunned down at their home in a village at Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape, provincial police said on Friday.  

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said two gunmen had forcefully gained access to the home on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the son who was standing next to a door.

Kinana said they then shot his mother and aunt. All three died on the scene.

“After the incident, the suspects disappeared into the village. The circumstances surrounding the murders are under investigation and no arrest has been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information can contact Mqanduli Police Station or call Lt-Col Mshiyo on 071 475 2292, or the crime stop number 08600 10 111.

TimesLIVE

