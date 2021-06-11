Victor Mpofu lost his hospitality job during lockdown, but now helps feed those who need it most

Browde’s team was preparing meals for homeless people in Alexandra township north of Johannesburg.

“The kids started coming with small containers to fetch food. To see those kids, it touched my heart and I cried. I cried so bitterly that I hid myself in the car. I realised I can help feed those in need and let them sleep on a full stomach. I wanted to be involved.

“I realised it is the right thing to do because at the end of the night you can pat yourself on the back and say you achieved something today. Someone slept with a full stomach because SA Harvest rescued food.”

Mpofu said the rest is history.

Browde said SA Harvest started small in 2019 and growth was initially relatively slow.

“Very few people realised the enormity of the problem we were already facing, with 14 million going hungry every day,” he said.

He said with the support of South African expats living in Australia and funding of their first vehicle by airline entrepreneur Gidon Novick, SA Harvest got off the ground, officially launching on October 19 2019, with Novick as chairperson of the organisation.

Browde said the organisation was delivering about 5,000 meals a week with one refrigerated truck. Shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak and when the country went into hard lockdown, this figure surged to 60,000 meals a week with five trucks, he said.

“Complacency was shattered by Covid-19 as individual and corporate consciousness woke up to what was happening.”

To meet the dramatic increased need to get food to those who are food-vulnerable, SA Harvest had to upscale volunteer staff, infrastructure and paid permanent staff and extended the range of food donors and beneficiary organisations.

Since its launch, SA Harvest had a massive impact, delivering more than five million meals to more than 70 vetted beneficiaries and community-based organisations countrywide.