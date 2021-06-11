South Africa

WATCH | Awks! Load-shedding sabotages Lindiwe Zulu's live interview

11 June 2021 - 07:00
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

Eskom’s on and off load-shedding left social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in an awkward situation during a recent live TV interview. 

Zulu was speaking to SABC's The Watchdog this week when the power went out. 

She was on the show to discuss the progress made by her department, before she was abruptly cut short.

In the dark, she could be heard exclaiming “oh no!”

On Wednesday, Eskom announced that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until 10pm on Sunday. 

The embattled power utility said the power cuts were due to continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

It said the constraints were worsened by high winter demand as temperatures plummeted.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted and reducing available capacity. It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said.

On social media, many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, criticised the moemish. Others, in SA style, found humour in the situation. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions. 

