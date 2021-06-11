WATCH | Awks! Load-shedding sabotages Lindiwe Zulu's live interview
Eskom’s on and off load-shedding left social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in an awkward situation during a recent live TV interview.
Zulu was speaking to SABC's The Watchdog this week when the power went out.
She was on the show to discuss the progress made by her department, before she was abruptly cut short.
In the dark, she could be heard exclaiming “oh no!”
I died a small death 😂😂😂😂#loadshedding #thewatchdog #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xjZeHEZ96j— 🌻Theri🌻 (@Terrific_MMT) June 9, 2021
On Wednesday, Eskom announced that stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented until 10pm on Sunday.
The embattled power utility said the power cuts were due to continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.
It said the constraints were worsened by high winter demand as temperatures plummeted.
“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted and reducing available capacity. It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said.
On social media, many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, criticised the moemish. Others, in SA style, found humour in the situation.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
This is why we can’t delay local government elections.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 10, 2021
Between corruption, job losses and rolling blackouts an election delay is not an option.
The people need to take back their power and work towards turning on the power. pic.twitter.com/h9eFUp6Tky
So an entire minister who's working closely with the masters of loadshedding didn't have loadshedding schedule around her area vele.— Kholo™ (@HLABARINTO) June 10, 2021
#Loadshedding is showing us 🔥. It sounded like she was at the climax of her speech and #Eskom be like 'not today sweets, not today' 😅— ruth mufalali (@RuthMufalali) June 10, 2021
She was about to lie... Electricity said Nope pic.twitter.com/IpUWC09ro7— Bee (@BeaulaLamar) June 9, 2021
The good thing about loadshading is that it affects everyone.— Thabo Van Der Nkosi (@ThaboYou) June 10, 2021