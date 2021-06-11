‘We are feeling the pressure’: Gauteng hospital CEO as third wave hits

“We are feeling the pressure and the positivity rate is increasing by the day,” Tembisa Hospital acting CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi said on Friday morning. “The facilities are overwhelmed with the increase in Covid-19 positive patients.”

On Thursday, the provincial department of health said they were concerned by the alarming increase in Covid-19 infections in the province.

According to National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) figures released on Thursday night, SA recorded 9,149 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

For the second day in a row, Gauteng accounted for the majority of the new cases. According to Thursday's figures, 61% of the new cases — 5,597 infections — were in Gauteng.

The national figures, according to the NICD, meant that the third wave of Covid-19 has officially hit the country.

On Thursday, Gauteng had 30,436 active cases and 11,573 deaths.