'We are ready to go to court' — Fight looming over origin of SA flag

“We are ready to approach the courts. I have nothing to lose, after all. Our lawyers have done a lot of work already ... They are just doing more research to make our case watertight.

“I’m not going to court because of money or wanting fame, as some would think, but it is rather to seek justice, to rectify history and to get redress of what I strongly believe I was defrauded of,” he said.

Magibili said he first met Mqhayi at an event he was hosting for artists. Mqhayi attended the event in his capacity as a manager in the department of arts, culture and recreation.

“As time went on, I got to know that he is the man who designed the SA Democratic Alliance Union logo and a lot of other symbols,” said Magibili.

“I went to search on the internet to verify and see if I could find the designer of the Sadtu [SA Democratic Teachers Union] logo but I got exposed to people like Frederick Brownell. I realised that you could find a lot of white people there but not any black people.”

He said he and Mqhayi became acquainted, and during a visit to Mqhayi’s house he learnt that he was in fact behind the design of the SA flag.

“I saw some paintings, paintings of war that he had created during apartheid. I got interested in documenting his work and that was when he told me he had also designed the SA flag. I said, 'No way — there is a guy who says he designed the flag.'”