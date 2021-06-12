Ex-SAA pilot with 100% safety record died because his passenger was too heavy

The accident report said the CAA-approved operating manual for Lithgow's glider “contained several inaccuracies, especially regarding the glider's maximum all-up weight and the mass and centre of gravity”.

It added: “The flight and operations manual for the glider that was located on site was not an approved document by the SACAA, however, the operator was allowed to continue to fly commercially.”

The report recommended an audit of Lithgow's company, Garden Route Gliding, “with specific emphasis on the operations manual and the weighing of passengers prior to each flight”.

It said four sources examined during the investigation gave three different maximum weights for the Scheibe.

“Several contradictions are noted ... regarding the weights of the occupants, which are critical to every flight, especially in cases where an aircraft can only take two occupants.”

Lithgow's flying career began in the SA Air Force and he became an SAA captain and a member of The Flying Lions aerobatic display team before retiring to Plettenberg Bay in 2012 and offering training flights in one of his two aircraft.

Interviewed by retiresuccessfully.co.za in 2017, he said flights in the glider he had owned since 2003 were slow and relaxed.

“We take off from Plett airport, fly over the Robberg Peninsula, where we often see great white sharks and even whales in the season. Then past the Beacon Island Hotel and Lookout Beach, where we sometimes drop right down to wave level, and then onto Keurbooms and even as far as Nature’s Valley.

“On the way home, I switch off the engine and we glide home for the landing. I give passengers the opportunity to handle the controls and they fly the aircraft if they want to.”