Flight simulator fans worldwide can now get high on Cape Town

Visitors from around the world will soon be flying back into Cape Town, but not in the way you think.

A leading developer of content for the Microsoft Flight Simulator computer program has revealed the Mother City as its latest star.

Orbx, based in Australia, will allow Flight Simulator fans globally to pilot the aircraft of their choice around many of Cape Town's landmarks.

Several sites, including, Cape Town Stadium, the Castle of Good Hope and the University of Cape Town, will appear in high detail, with another 110 in medium detail.

Pilots will even see the outline of a rhino projected by laser onto the face of Table Mountain at night as part of an anti-poaching campaign.