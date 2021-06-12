South Africa

Flight simulator fans worldwide can now get high on Cape Town

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
12 June 2021 - 10:20
The V&A Marina as it appears in the new Orbx package for Microsoft Flight SImulator.
Image: Orbx

Visitors from around the world will soon be flying back into Cape Town, but not in the way you think.

A leading developer of content for the Microsoft Flight Simulator computer program has revealed the Mother City as its latest star.

Orbx, based in Australia, will allow Flight Simulator fans globally to pilot the aircraft of their choice around many of Cape Town's landmarks.

Several sites, including, Cape Town Stadium, the Castle of Good Hope and the University of Cape Town, will appear in high detail, with another 110 in medium detail.

Pilots will even see the outline of a rhino projected by laser onto the face of Table Mountain at night as part of an anti-poaching campaign.

Flight Simulator is one of the world's oldest computer games, at 38 years, and is Microsoft's longest-running software product line.

The latest version for PC was released in August 2020 and the Xbox edition is expected later this year.

Orbx said Cape Town would join cities such as Sydney, Singapore, London and Paris as options for would-be pilots to visit.

Previewing the new product on a customer forum, the company said: “The harbour basin, situated right in front of downtown, is impossible to overlook. We've added many custom vessels, docks, cranes, and other industrial infrastructure.

“Moreover, the western section of the port is being transformed into a tourist and residential zone where you'll see the new shopping malls, condos and marinas.

“Beyond the city, visit the infamous former prison on Robben Island, explore the University of Cape Town's campus on Table Mountain's eastern slopes, or fly around the Cape of Good Hope.”

Forum members were enthusiastic after seeing a selection of stills from the Cape Town package.

“To say that this looks fantastic might be an understatement. Wonderful enhancement and captures,” said one.

A user called SAPilot commented: “I want this ... my home city ... take my money Orbx. Looks stunning.”

