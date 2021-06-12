Kinnear investigator uncovers the anatomy of a botched Cape Flats hit

A week before an attempt to throw a hand grenade at his house in November 2019, anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear’s life was already in mortal danger.

A hitman who later turned state witness had already been approached by Elsies River mother of two Amaal Jantjies and asked to do a drive-by shooting at the Kinnear family home.

This is according to an affidavit presented in Jantjies' bail hearing last month by Hawks warrant officer Trevor Shaw, who investigated the grenade plot.

Jantjies' alleged motive, according to the state, was to help alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack to either kill or scare Kinnear.

The detective was investigating Modack on firearm-related charges and was responsible for Modack’s arrest and prosecution in an extortion case dating back to December 2017.

Modack and his associates were acquitted after the Cape Town regional court heard of connections between alleged rival underworld boss Mark Lifman and police officers involved in the case.