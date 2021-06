Kinnear investigator uncovers the anatomy of a botched Cape Flats hit

Yussie appeared to back out, saying he didn’t want “his guys” who would do the shooting to go to jail.

Jantjies contacted another hitman — saved on her WhatsApp as a contact called Morne — and offered him R20,000 for the job. But he turned it down.

On November 21 she contacted a “Stone”, who told her “Nico” would take the hit. She tried to contact Nico directly about obtaining guns, bullets and grenades.

At 9am that day, she received a message telling her to go to the Shell petrol station at Canal Walk shopping centre at 8pm, where someone will drop off R20,000 — money the state alleges was to pay for the hit on Kinnear.

CCTV footage showed her park next to a white BMW and collect an envelope from the occupants shortly before 9pm.

Her WhatsApp message showed that she immediately contacted Adonis, who was in prison, and sent him photos of the money. The pictures depicted R200 notes with the serial numbers visible.

On November 22, Jantjies again tried to arrange for hitmen to attack the Kinnear residence. By this time she was trying to procure a hand grenade from at least three contacts.

She eventually procured a grenade and a willing hitman — said to be their fellow accused in the case, Faeez Smith, also known as Mamokkie.

At 10pm, Jantjies left to meet a contact who would supply her with a grenade at a petrol station in Macassar.

The state alleges, with testimonies by more state witnesses, that she told Adonis over the phone that everyone who handled the grenade would need gloves.

Jantjies left to pick up Smith in Manenberg and allegedly told him how to conduct the attack and where to meet her afterwards.

During cross-examination in her bail bid, Jantjies admitted picking up the grenade and showing Smith where it must be thrown.

“She admits that she showed him the video that was taken by AB of Kinnear’s house. That she dropped him off close to Kinnear’s house so that he can go and throw the hand grenade and that she waited for him to return to a prearranged place after the hand grenade attack,” said Lazarus.

“Her recordings and tower location also showed that she picked him up and that he spoke to Adonis shortly after he was picked up.”

The plan was all set for the attack she and Adonis had allegedly been stitching together. But one more thing was needed: she allegedly stopped and bought Smith some crystal meth, or “tik”, to give him some “lust” for the attack.

Nothing could go wrong, she allegedly told Adonis. But then everything did.

This article is part of a series on evidence led in court about the grenade plot.

TimesLIVE