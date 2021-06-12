Manenberg behaving badly: Teacher reinstated after being hounded out by pupils and colleagues

Former principal Ricardo Ward testified that 80% of Primrose Park pupils were from the disadvantaged Cape Flats suburb of Manenberg, where fetal alcohol syndrome, poverty and substance abuse were rife.

He told the arbitrator the school had “behavioural challenges” from defiant pupils, parental support was minimal, and the use of derogatory language and name-calling was widespread, as it was in the surrounding community.

“I am therefore not surprised by the derogatory utterances of the learners attributed to [Snyders] nor the name-calling,” said the arbitrator.

“I am satisfied that it is more likely that the learners had conjured up these names and derogatory language themselves [and there is] a propensity of the learners for not telling the truth in the allegations manifested in the charges against [Snyders].”

The arbitrator added: “Most of the evidence led at this arbitration points in fact to fabrications made up in meetings of the group of learners making the allegations against [Snyders].”

Among the allegations the arbitrator dismissed were claims that she:

Swore at pupils, called them names, slapped them and threw things at them;

Told a boy he had rabies when his eczema flared up; and

Asked the class during a history lesson if they had seen their mothers' vaginas, and whether they were hairy.

It emerged at the arbitration hearing that after being fired, Snyders applied for a protection order against Ward for sexual harassment and intimidation.

Ward said the matter had been settled out of court by his agreement and that he would not swear at Snyders, hug her or touch her sexually, and that he would not speak about her to other people unless it was work-related.