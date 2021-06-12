South Africa

People power puts would-be hijackers in hospital after armed robbery

12 June 2021 - 15:50
Western Cape police recovered a gun linked to several crimes and arrested suspected gangsters following a crime spree in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on June 11 2021.
Western Cape police recovered a gun linked to several crimes and arrested suspected gangsters following a crime spree in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on June 11 2021.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A crime spree by two gun-toting alleged gangsters ended when motorists resisted being hijacked on Friday in Muizenberg, Cape Town, leaving the suspects in hospital.  

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the men allegedly broke into the home of an 82-year-old woman, tied her up and stole several items.

“Several metres from the first scene the fleeing suspects robbed another person of a cellular telephone. Once the suspects got to the Main Road, St James, they attempted to hijack a vehicle driven by a woman,” said Potelwa.

Focus on syndicate bosses to reduce car hijackings in SA, says expert

There has been a shift in car hijacking trends in SA, crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock said during a webinar on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

“When members of the public intervened they turned their attention to another vehicle whose driver also tried to assist the driver of the first vehicle. A third vehicle rammed into the second vehicle, knocking one suspect down.

“He sustained serious injury after being hit by the third vehicle that rammed into the door of the second vehicle that was being hijacked. At the time, the other suspect fled from the scene dropping a firearm in a nearby bush.”

Potelwa said Muizenberg police, who were rushing to the scene, saw a man fitting the description of one of the suspects and chased and apprehended him.

“Inside the second vehicle the suspects attempted to hijack, police found several items stolen from the home in Moselle Road. They included jewellery, money in foreign currency, a cellular telephone and firearm,” said Potelwa.

Police launch manhunt after doctor shot in Pretoria home invasion

Gauteng police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder after a renowned medical doctor and his wife were attacked in Waterkloof ...
News
4 days ago

“As part of ongoing investigations into the different crime scenes, police embarked on a search for the firearm that was allegedly thrown into a nearby bush by the second suspect who fled the scene.

“At 3.45pm on Friday they recovered the firearm,” said Potelwa, adding that it has since been linked to several crimes.

The suspects, one them in his early 20s and other in his 30s, face charges of house robbery, pointing a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

“Police have also ascertained that the suspects have links to gangs. As the investigations unfold, the possibility of the suspects linked to other crimes cannot be ruled out,” said Potelwa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eight members of suspected truck heist gang arrested in Gauteng

Eight men suspected of being part of a syndicate that hijacks trucks in Gauteng were arrested on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Seven-year-old girl among those killed in N4 spiking incidents in Gauteng: MEC

More police officers, particularly from the flying squad, have been deployed to patrol the N4, R104 and R513 routes from 6pm to 6am, said community ...
News
4 days ago

‘I just floored it’: ballsy mom outwits hijackers in high-speed chase

Dramatic CCTV footage shows attempted hijack and how mother of two escapes thanks to some very quick thinking
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  3. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  5. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail