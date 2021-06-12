South Africa

Pre-paid electricity ‘fraud ring’ appears in Gauteng court

12 June 2021 - 14:07
Six suspects have been arrested for pre-paid electricity fraud.
Image: Times Media

Members of a prepaid electricity “ghost vending ring” appeared in a Gauteng court on Friday charged with fraud and theft.

The six defendants who appeared in the Fochville magistrate’s court — Sibusiso Migal, 33; Sipho Mdlalose, 38; Phindile Mdlalose, 28; Donald Rammusi, 32; Magala Mohapi, 42; and Victor Mdlalose, 67 — are allegedly part of a “criminal network responsible for large-scale prepaid electricity fraud and theft”.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a “multidisciplinary team” arrested the group in Gauteng on Wednesday.

Hawks nab 7 men for illicit electricity sales

The ‘ghost vending’ syndicates generate income of between R150,000 and R250,000 a day from the illicit sale of electricity, say police
News
2 days ago

“The joint team traced and disrupted the criminal network responsible for large-scale prepaid electricity fraud and theft,” said Nkwalase.

“Their arrests were effected during the first phase of the project-driven investigation carried out by the Free State Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team in concert with Eskom investigators, Hawks digital forensic investigation, tactical response team, public order policing as well as the local criminal record centre.”

The case was postponed for bail applications.

TimesLIVE

