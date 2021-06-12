South Africa

Truck driver arrested on SA-Botswana border with illicit cigarettes worth R4.8m

12 June 2021 - 13:10
A truck driver has been arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m in North West.
A truck driver has been arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m in North West.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

Police have arrested a truck driver for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m at the Kopfontein border with Botswana near Zeerust.  

North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said Petrus Toppies, 53, was arrested on Tuesday.

His truck, pulling a trailer, “was entering SA from Zambia via Botswana and ... the driver who was alone in the truck declared that he was transporting liquid molasses for cows”.

Tselanyane added: “Upon further investigation by the customs officials, the driver reportedly disclosed that the middle compartment of the trailer contained illicit cigarettes.

“The resultant search revealed that the trailer’s flank compartments contained liquid molasses while the middle one was filled with 355 cases of Pacific Blue cigarettes to the estimated value of R4,805,200.”

Truck driver caught smuggling cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs

A truck driver from Zimbabwe was arrested for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.
News
1 month ago

Tselanyane said Toppies was then arrested.

“The driver was immediately arrested and liquid molasses had to be drained out as it is not suitable for use in SA. The truck and cigarettes were ultimately confiscated,” he said. “The case is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.”

Toppies appeared in Zeerust magistrate’s court on Friday and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court on June 18 for a formal bail application.  

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Dintletse Molefe said: “The illicit cigarettes trade affects the economy of the country and the police will deal harshly with those who perpetrate the crime.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

12 million illegal cigarettes to be shredded on Friday

The cigarettes were seized in various operations, including the confiscation of a 40-foot container smuggled into the country.
News
2 months ago

Cigarette ban was 'successful', drop in lung disease visits at WC hospital

The cigarette ban in the country was "successful" and slashed a number of emergency visits for lung diseases at a Western Cape hospital, according to ...
News
3 months ago

Cigarette lockdown ban: Big brands still suffering as smokers choose cheap

The legal multinationals' market share of the sale of cigarettes went from 70% (pre-ban) to 33% (in ban) to 50% (post-ban), a survey shows.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  2. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  3. Family claiming births of record 10 babies has been traced, says mayor ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  5. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail