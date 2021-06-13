South Africa

63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

13 June 2021 - 08:40 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 hygiene protocols like mask-wearing are vital as infections rise. File image
Covid-19 hygiene protocols like mask-wearing are vital as infections rise. File image
Image: Pixabay

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.

This represents a 16.6% positivity testing rate.

It brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,739,425.

The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (63%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%) provinces.

An increase of 435 hospital admissions and 62 in-hospital deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 

A total of 7,448 people are currently in hospitals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'This is not the time to relax': Vigilance urged as Covid-19 third wave surges

Bus tours, weddings and birthday parties are the types of events that have pushed SA into its third wave of Covid-19 infections.
News
12 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will meet Johnson & Johnson executives tomorrow in an attempt to save SA's stuttering Covid-19 ...
News
12 hours ago

‘We are feeling the pressure’: Gauteng hospital CEO as third wave hits

Many hospital facilities in Gauteng 'overwhelmed with the increase in Covid-19 positive patients', says Tembisa Hospital acting CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  3. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  4. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa
  5. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail