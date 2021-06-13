South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

13 June 2021 - 08:27 By TimesLIVE
Activists from Crack the Crisis hold a vigil for the people around the world who have passed away due to Covid-19 on the sidelines of G7 summit, at Porthkidney beach near Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

June 13 2021 - 8:41

63% of new Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 9,320 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Saturday night.

The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (63%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%) provinces.

June 13 2021 - 8:15

Chinese, Russian vaccines for SA?

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will meet Johnson & Johnson executives tomorrow in an attempt to save SA's stuttering Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

The talks follow Friday's ruling by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that only two batches of the vaccine from a Baltimore factory are safe. This means 2-million doses at SA's Aspen Pharmacare in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) may have to be dumped.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority had been asked to fast-track assessment of the Sinovac (Chinese) and Sputnik (Russian) vaccines.

June 13 2021 - 8:06

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,489

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,489 to 3,714,969, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 18 to 89,834 the tally showed.

Reuters

June 13 2021 - 8:04

China reports 34 new coronavirus cases

China reported 34 new Covid-19 cases on June 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, compared with eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters

June 13 2021 - 8:01

Eight Venezuela players test positive for Covid-19

Eight Venezuela soccer players in Brazil for the Copa America have tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said on Saturday, a day before they meet the hosts in the tournament's opening game.

The "members of the delegation include players and members of the backroom staff," said a statement from the health secretariat in Brasilia, where Sunday's game will take place.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) made the diagnosis on Friday and informed local health authorities.

"All are asymptomatic, isolated in individual rooms, and are being monitored by the CONMEBOL team and local health officials," the statement added.

Reuters

