Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has confirmed the death of its national spokesperson, Khaya Xaba.
Xaba died in the early hours of Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.
A few weeks ago, Xaba shared on Twitter that he was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.
“His passing is not only a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with the third wave of Covid-19,” the union said in a statement.
Xaba joined Nehawu in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the ranks of the Young Communist League of SA and was subsequently promoted to the position of national spokesperson.
“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood that society progresses through a class struggle and this was evident with him through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.
The union said it would share details of his memorial and funeral services later.
Tributes for Xaba are pouring in on Twitter.
Khaya Xaba I just can’t believe it! 💔— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 13, 2021
May you rest in power.
You fought so hard. You wanted to get better.
Condolences to his family and loved ones. 💔🙏🏽 #KhayaXaba
I woke up to devastating news that Khaya is no more. I had hoped he would get better, one of the people I met through work then built a friendship. Condolences to the family, friends and NEHAWU comrades. You shall be me missed Xaba my brother pic.twitter.com/WlSyq2LCRg— Veve (@LudidiVelani) June 13, 2021
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (#NEHAWU) has learnt with sadness the passing of its National Spokesperson, Comrade #KhayaXaba. Comrade Xaba passed away in the early hours of this morning due to illness complications. pic.twitter.com/l5h96yMcmG— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 13, 2021
