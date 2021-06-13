South Africa

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications

13 June 2021 - 11:11 By TimesLIVE
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba died on Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.
Image: Twitter/Cosatu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has confirmed the death of its national spokesperson, Khaya Xaba.

Xaba died in the early hours of Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

A few weeks ago, Xaba shared on Twitter that he was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.

“His passing is not only a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with the third wave of Covid-19,” the union said in a statement.

Xaba joined Nehawu in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the ranks of the Young Communist League of SA and was subsequently promoted to the position of national spokesperson.

“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood that society progresses through a class struggle and this was evident with him through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.

The union said it would share details of his memorial and funeral services later.

Tributes for Xaba are pouring in on Twitter. 

TimesLIVE

