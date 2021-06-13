Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has confirmed the death of its national spokesperson, Khaya Xaba.

Xaba died in the early hours of Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

A few weeks ago, Xaba shared on Twitter that he was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.

“His passing is not only a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with the third wave of Covid-19,” the union said in a statement.