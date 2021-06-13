South Africa

Police manhunt for killers of Limpopo businessman

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 June 2021 - 17:46
Police are looking for people who killed a Venda businessman. His bullet-riddled body was discovered on Wednesday Stock photo.
Police are looking for people who killed a Venda businessman. His bullet-riddled body was discovered on Wednesday Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer or killers of Naledzani Munyai, the co-owner of Jerusalem Liquor Outlet in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Munyai's bullet-riddled body was found wrapped in plastic on the mountain at Tshidzivhe village on Wednesday, police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He was only identified on Saturday.

The motive for the killing is not known at this stage.

Police have opened a case of murder and anyone with information should contact Det Sgt Maanda Christopher Sumbana on 072 267 7346 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

People power puts would-be hijackers in hospital after armed robbery

A crime spree by two gun-toting alleged gangsters ended when motorists resisted being hijacked on Friday in Muizenberg, Cape Town, leaving the ...
News
1 day ago

Focus on syndicate bosses to reduce car hijackings in SA, says expert

There has been a shift in car hijacking trends in SA, crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock said during a webinar on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Three family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

Three family members have been gunned down at a home in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  3. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  4. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa
  5. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail