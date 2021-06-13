Police manhunt for killers of Limpopo businessman

Police have launched a manhunt for the killer or killers of Naledzani Munyai, the co-owner of Jerusalem Liquor Outlet in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Munyai's bullet-riddled body was found wrapped in plastic on the mountain at Tshidzivhe village on Wednesday, police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He was only identified on Saturday.

The motive for the killing is not known at this stage.

Police have opened a case of murder and anyone with information should contact Det Sgt Maanda Christopher Sumbana on 072 267 7346 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

TimesLIVE