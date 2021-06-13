South Africa

SA signs plan to support R600bn steel industry

13 June 2021 - 16:07 By Bloomberg
SA has signed a plan to support the country's steel industry, the department of trade, industry and competition said.
SA has signed a plan to support the country's steel industry, the department of trade, industry and competition said.
Image: Reuters

SA has signed a plan to support the country's steel industry, the department of trade, industry and competition said.

The so-called Steel and Metal Fabrication Master Plan agreed by the government and stakeholders in the industry that contributes R600bn to GDP “provides a blueprint for the industry to re-energise itself and expand production,” the department said on Sunday in a statement posted on its website.

The plan comprises six priority areas, including addressing supply- and -demand-side measures and agreements related to the African Continental Free Trade Area, the world’s biggest free-trade zone, the department said without giving details. An oversight council made up of 35 members of industry, labour groups and public sector officials has been set up to drive its implementation, it said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Load-shedding set SA’s economy back R25bn in two weeks — David Maynier

Eskom load-shedding has cost SA's economy about R25bn over the last two weeks, the Western Cape's minister of finance and economic opportunities ...
Politics
2 days ago

G7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project — senior US official

The Group of Seven rich nations will announce on Saturday a new global infrastructure plan as a response to China's belt and road initiative, a ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa confident SA is on a positive growth path

Government is working hard to tackle challenges, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to ... South Africa
  3. 'We have no record of the 10 babies ... Unless they were born in the air,' says ... South Africa
  4. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa
  5. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail