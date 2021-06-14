South Africa

‘A revolutionary who fought for the working class’: Tributes pour in for Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba

14 June 2021 - 07:32
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba died on Sunday morning due to complications related to Covid-19.
Image: Twitter/Cosatu

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Khaya Xaba has been described as an impeccable communicator and hard worker after news of his death rocked the nation on Sunday.

The union said Xaba died in the early hours of Sunday morning after succumbing to complications related to Covid-19. It said his death is a loss to the union and workers at a time when he is needed most while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood society progresses through a class struggle, and this was evident through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.

The ANC said Xaba was a revolutionary who dedicated his life to the fight for the working class.

“He was an accomplished communicator who articulated the views of Nehawu with absolute clarity and conviction. He will be remembered for his fierce and uncompromising defence of the rights of workers,” said the ruling party.

Here's a glimpse of some tributes: 

