‘A revolutionary who fought for the working class’: Tributes pour in for Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba

“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood society progresses through a class struggle, and this was evident through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.

The ANC said Xaba was a revolutionary who dedicated his life to the fight for the working class.

“He was an accomplished communicator who articulated the views of Nehawu with absolute clarity and conviction. He will be remembered for his fierce and uncompromising defence of the rights of workers,” said the ruling party.

Here's a glimpse of some tributes: