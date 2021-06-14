‘A revolutionary who fought for the working class’: Tributes pour in for Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba
National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) spokesperson Khaya Xaba has been described as an impeccable communicator and hard worker after news of his death rocked the nation on Sunday.
The union said Xaba died in the early hours of Sunday morning after succumbing to complications related to Covid-19. It said his death is a loss to the union and workers at a time when he is needed most while the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Apart from being a national spokesperson, Comrade Xaba was also an activist for social transformation who understood society progresses through a class struggle, and this was evident through his participating in the mass democratic movement in various capacities”, Nehawu said.
The ANC said Xaba was a revolutionary who dedicated his life to the fight for the working class.
“He was an accomplished communicator who articulated the views of Nehawu with absolute clarity and conviction. He will be remembered for his fierce and uncompromising defence of the rights of workers,” said the ruling party.
Here's a glimpse of some tributes:
I am devastated to hear the news that Khaya Xaba is no longer with us💔 He was a professional, always willing to assist and just an all round nice guy!— Genevieve Quintal (@GenMQ) June 13, 2021
Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace 🙏
It’s so hard to believe that Nehawu spokesperon Khaya Xaba has passed away. I spoke to him just the other day about an interview with the union. Khaya made the business of story telling so easy. He was accessible and always a pleasure to talk to. #RIPKhayaXaba pic.twitter.com/ZqttglH9n6— Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) June 13, 2021
This is heartbreaking... 💔 #RIPKhayaXaba pic.twitter.com/PjEykC57Mw— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) June 13, 2021
That we continue to lose some of the leading and brightest young working class revolutionaries due to COVID19 has left me speechless. The untimely passing of Cde. Khaya Xaba is unfathomable. It’s a serious indictment on our COVID19 vaccine rollout program during a “Youth Month” pic.twitter.com/rf41P88bHB— Tee-Eye 👓 (@tshepoi) June 13, 2021
Woke up to the devastating news that Khaya Xaba from Nehawu has died. He was a hard worker and a fighter. My deepest condolences to his family and friends🕊 pic.twitter.com/shzt8Ba29B— Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) June 13, 2021
So sad to hear about the passing of Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) June 13, 2021
What terrible news. He was an amazing person. pic.twitter.com/y3zh9LZV6Q
Khaya Xaba was a prolific communicator; witty and smart. What has always stayed with me was his unassuming nature, his friendliness. My heart goes out to his friends, colleagues, and loved ones. A mowa wa gagwe o robale ka kagiso— Masechaba Sefularo (@Mase_Sefularo) June 13, 2021