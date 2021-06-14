Aspen says Covid-19 vaccines for SA teachers ready 'within days'

Pharmaceutical company Aspen said on Monday it will be able to provide “within days” 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for SA's teachers.

It made the declaration in a statement, in which it said it was “extremely disappointed” it had to destroy certain batches of the J&J vaccines — which were manufactured at its Gqeberha production site and destined for the SA market — after a decision by the US Food and Drug Administration last week.

“This is not only a setback to both the Aspen and Johnson & Johnson teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure the manufacture of these batches, but more importantly, has the potential to negatively impact the vaccine rollout across SA and Africa,” the company statement read.