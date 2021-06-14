Case delays due to Soweto court water crisis causing more trauma, says child victim support group

Case delays and postponed counselling sessions due to the water crisis at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto is causing secondary trauma for families and child victims, says Dr Shaheda Omar, clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The water supply has been intermittent for six months, she said, and case workers have had an ongoing challenge where child victims and their families feel let down due to repeated cancellations of appointments and postponements.

“The wellbeing of the children and their families has been affected as a result of it. It’s also the failure to provide therapy timeously to the children. This subjects them to further trauma because of their anxieties, their fears and whatever emotions they are struggling to cope with, with not being addressed timeously and appropriately,” said Omar.

The justice department said on Monday that the Soweto court had been shut down until further notice, as a result of problems with the water supply due to damaged and ageing piping infrastructure.

“Today our staff were not allowed on the premises because they are busy, I think, trying to establish the problem and address it,” said Omar. “But the implication of that is that children booked today for any psychosocial support had to be turned away.”