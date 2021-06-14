Classes suspended after parents brawl outside Mpumalanga high school

“I'm not feeling safe.”

That was the text message Pieter van Zyl received from his daughter, prompting him to rush to Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, where white and black parents clashed on Monday.

Classes at the school have been suspended for a week.

At the centre of the dispute was the suspension of two black pupils who appeared in a viral video allegedly assaulting a white pupil.

Van Zyl told TimesLIVE that parents heard that there would be a protest at the school on Monday and some gathered there for a prayer session.

Outside the school, a group of black parents and some pupils chanted struggle songs in front of the locked gates as parent representatives from both sides met inside with the school management and representatives from the office of the education MEC.

“This is a Christian school, and what is on display here reflects none of the Christian values,” Quintin Ntuli told TimesLIVE. He has three children at the school.

He was speaking after black and white parents exchanged blows in a dispute over alleged racial discrimination at the school.