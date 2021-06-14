‘Contaminated is not something you want to hear after vaccination’ - SA reacts to J&J vaccine concerns

“We have had challenges in relation to the J&J vaccines which have also affected us in SA with regards to batches that seem to have been contaminated. Our Aspen factory in SA had gone ahead to manufacture more than two million doses which were supposed to be distributed. They were told to stop. They did, and have been told they are contaminated. I’m told they have had to dispose those that have been contaminated,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the CEO of Aspen assured him they will start manufacturing batches from scratch and will beef up their capacity.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday expressed concern that this would be a setback for SA’s Covid-19 vaccine programme. She was speaking during a vaccination site assessment at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.