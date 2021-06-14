South Africa

Cop killed while allegedly stealing from construction site in Cape Town

14 June 2021 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE
A policeman was shot dead after allegedly opening fire at arresting officers who had apprehended him and others for allegedly stealing bricks. Stock photo.
A policeman was shot dead after allegedly opening fire at arresting officers who had apprehended him and others for allegedly stealing bricks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

An off-duty cop from Khayelitsha, alleged to be with a gang of alleged thieves who were caught red-handed early on Monday, has died after a shoot-out with officers who stumbled onto them.

Brig Novela Potelwa said Harare police who were on patrol in the area came across a light delivery vehicle loading bricks at a construction site.

“As they approached the vehicle, four suspects fled. Police managed to arrest two suspects, assisted by security guards who were on site. As they were loading the arrested suspects into the police van, police came under fire. They returned fire,” said Potelwa.

“The gunman was hit. He was taken to hospital where he died. It later transpired he was an off-duty police official attached to the Khayelitsha tactical response team.”

At his home, police allegedly found a generator stolen in a business robbery in the area.

“It was also discovered that the firearm used by the deceased to fire shots at the police was a service pistol registered in his name. The vehicle that was loading bricks at the construction site belonged to the deceased.”

Western Cape acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile decried the alleged involvement of police officials in crime. “Not only do they tarnish the name of the SAPS but their actions strain relations between police and communities,” he said.

The shooting has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorist kills two 'blue light gang' hijack suspects, but dies in shoot-out

Two bogus policemen were killed while attempting to hijack an armed motorist in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Focus on syndicate bosses to reduce car hijackings in SA, says expert

There has been a shift in car hijacking trends in SA, crime and violence analyst Dr Chris de Kock said during a webinar on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Police task team arrests Khayelitsha men with unlicensed guns, ammunition

Members of the police tactical combat task team deployed to Khayelitsha recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition and arrested 14 suspects on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SABC news anchors' spoof of ‘Jessica, we are live’ will leave you in stitches South Africa
  2. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  3. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News
  4. 'Ghost workers' behind ANC's struggle to pay employees News
  5. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies not missing — social development South Africa

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal